Arrowpoint Asset Management Maintains Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Riverbridge Partners Raised Its Neogen (NEOG) Holding by $13.71 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 221,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.13M, up from 843,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 181,065 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 242,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 217,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 1.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Managers Corporation Oh owns 164,454 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 4,900 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 333 shares. Bamco New York holds 1.01M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Howe Rusling owns 0.08% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 7,483 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 10,923 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Old Natl Savings Bank In owns 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 4,677 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.36% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 24,000 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 300 shares. 37,575 were accumulated by Mcf Advisors Ltd Com. 30,107 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 19,400 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 5,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neogen test for food bacteria nabs key validation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Neogen Corporation (NEOG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2019 : CCL, INFO, MKC, FDS, CRON, NEOG, CONN, CUK, ORN, ONTX – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Neogen (NEOG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) by 590,587 shares to 965,652 shares, valued at $129.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corporati (NASDAQ:NATI) by 109,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc by 434,930 shares to 8.54M shares, valued at $111.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 525,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne owns 198,280 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 199,228 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amica Mutual invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 270 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.28% or 183,270 shares. Regions reported 0.02% stake. Wafra has invested 0.58% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Asset Mgmt owns 11,462 shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 105,857 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 0.01% or 18,114 shares. Huntington Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,676 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co accumulated 3,681 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.