Arrowpoint Asset Management Maintains Position in Axogen (AXGN); Toyota Motor (TM) Holder Martin Investment Management Increased Its Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 548,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.17M, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 980,733 shares traded or 91.02% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 127,203 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 08/03/2018 – MAZDA & TOYOTA ESTABLISH JOINT-VENTURE CO; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 05/03/2018 TOYOTA: JAPAN H2 MOBILITY ESTABLISHED BY 11 COS; 16/04/2018 – Toyota to Start Deploying Chips in Battle to Get Cars `Talking’; 20/03/2018 – Toyota pauses self-driving car testing amid Uber accident probe; 03/05/2018 – TOYOTA FACILITY TO DEVELOP AUTOMATED VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Industries 6201.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 10/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Toyota Motor Credit $Benchmark; 3Y, 3Y FRN, 7Y; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 12/04/2018 – HINO PRESIDENT SHIMO SAYS COOPERATION WITH VW TRUCK AND BUS WILL NOT AFFECT RELATIONSHIP WITH TOYOTA GOING FORWARD

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altruistic Toyota: Too Little Too Late – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Americaâ€™s Biggest Car Companies Falter in June – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Act EXPO Kicks Off With Unveiling Of Toyota And Kenworth Fuel Cell Electric Trucks – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toyota slams Trump’s latest tariff threat, says company ‘not welcomed’ in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 578,560 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $148.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 214,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AxoGen Appoints Eric Sandberg as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AxoGen Inc (AXGN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AxoGen (AXGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why AxoGen Slipped Again Today – Motley Fool” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.