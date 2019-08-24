Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $472,500; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Its Holding by $8.30 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 120,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 110,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.96 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.21M shares traded or 211.00% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 129,310 shares to 738,041 shares, valued at $62.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 214,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corp owns 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 17,422 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 178,470 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 147,157 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Ltd Llc has 1.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 144,924 shares. The New York-based Alkeon Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.76% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ci Invests stated it has 1.55% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited has 840 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 452,015 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6.55 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Company invested 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 355,674 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.28 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.02M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 671,201 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 21,298 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.