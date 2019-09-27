Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Owens Ill (OI) Position by $2.30 Million; Share Value Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Holding by $16.87 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 611,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, up from 476,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 1.69 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.13. About 1.91 million shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Co has 1,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. 37,641 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 179,971 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 2.85% or 86,671 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 24,600 shares. The Texas-based Next Group Inc has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Argent Cap Management accumulated 7,632 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 3,465 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.11% or 30,633 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Signaturefd Ltd owns 1,605 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 38 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 0.26% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 13,338 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,133 were accumulated by World Asset Mgmt. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 296,341 shares. 45,900 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Prudential holds 1.66 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 339,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Shelton Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 311,442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Intl Grp invested in 0.02% or 303,279 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ajo LP stated it has 561,801 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 49,294 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.94% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 59,350 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was bought by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5.