Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Fireeye (FEYE) as Market Valuation Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Boston Family Office Has Lifted Position by $2.09 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 498,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.72M, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 2.59M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 39,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 131,685 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 92,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares to 35,970 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,794 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,000 shares to 144,060 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 54,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).