Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $48.79 Million as Valuation Rose; Ballentine Partners Maintains Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 362.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 1621.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 567,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 602,358 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.18 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Advsr has invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 15,487 were accumulated by Cambridge Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1.13M shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communication Ltd Company owns 3,012 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,174 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 2.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Essex Ser holds 2,935 shares. Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 4,497 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Investment House Limited Liability Co owns 1.93% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 101,492 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Lc owns 74,017 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 3,999 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtn Llp. Davis R M owns 133,081 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “ASX to Implement Blockchain Technology by 2021 | INN – Investing News Network” on August 28, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: GBT (OTC PINK: $GTCH) Completes Phase I of Avant! AI Expert Agent, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Acquires Analytics8 and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Works with Lightship Works – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,829 shares to 241,845 shares, valued at $45.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 106,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,779 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6,600 shares to 20,080 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 70,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,687 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could Exact Sciences Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” on February 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Soared 42.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exact Sciences A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EXAS, CMG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.