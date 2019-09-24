Arrowpoint Asset Management Holds Position in Trinet Group (TNET); Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Position as Market Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 40,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.12 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 49,463 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 12,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 378,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, down from 390,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 902,856 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Na reported 0.14% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co stated it has 24,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Company reported 9,000 shares. 523 are held by Ironwood Limited Liability Co. Naples Llc invested in 0.1% or 11,717 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank And accumulated 61 shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 49,091 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Colony Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 15,612 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 1,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 446 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 68,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 247,270 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD) by 42,741 shares to 48,726 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 125,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Omega Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Announces 7.5M Share Public Offering of Common Shares on Forward Basis – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Returning To Growth In 2019, But Should You Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Not A Screaming Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Why I Sold Everything – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54M for 14.07 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 454,113 shares to 9.17 million shares, valued at $288.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Switch Inc by 434,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TriNet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why TriNet Group Stock Soared 23% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) CEO Burton Goldfield on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TriNet +5.8% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TriNet Group Inc (TNET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.