Arrowpoint Asset Management Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Has Increased as Stock Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Holder Woodstock Trimmed Stake by $398,507

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 226% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 282,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 2.20M shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Posts Earnings in Q4, Sells Swiss Unit – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EU regulators to clear Vodafone’s Liberty Global deal – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

