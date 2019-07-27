Arrowpoint Asset Management Holding in Immunomedics (IMMU) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; As Realpage (RP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Highvista Strategies Decreased Holding by $510,000

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 67,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.67 million, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 1.26M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 487,292 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC had bought 1.54 million shares worth $18.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.12% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 99,104 shares. 12,860 are held by M&T State Bank. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 909,048 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.04 million shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 12.56 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 18,819 shares. Pnc Services Group reported 136,866 shares. Acuta Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 500,000 shares or 4.57% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 16,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 271,929 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc accumulated 95,640 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 2.13 million shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 42,000 shares to 228,882 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38M for 54.00 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group Inc has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bancorporation Of America De holds 839,594 shares. Grp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 17,839 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 67,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Cap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gotham Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 4,492 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp has 0.09% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,380 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 31 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,257 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,138 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 69,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Int has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.16M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 38,496 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.