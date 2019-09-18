Arrowpoint Asset Management Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Increased as Share Price Rose; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed Position by $3.38 Million as Share Value Declined

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 378,226 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 36.83M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 39,000 shares to 667,091 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 14,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Corporation holds 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 24,700 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 10,756 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 41,304 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce reported 2,569 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital reported 90,500 shares stake. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 529,118 shares. 118,100 are owned by Grassi Mngmt. Financial Architects Incorporated reported 1,749 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 0.13% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 87,596 shares. Granite Point Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 51,825 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “You Should Buy Intel Stock Before It Mounts Its Comeback – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why You Should Be Buying AMD Stockâ€™s Latest Pullback – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : LYG, TVIX, LCI, QQQ, HSBC, NOK, MT, TQQQ, AMD, SQQQ, TGE, ROKU – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 19,350 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $53.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Rech Global invested in 5.45 million shares. Next Financial Group Inc owns 139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 0.01% or 88,436 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 688 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.09% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 23,554 shares. Gabelli Funds owns 79,000 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 17,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Presima Inc accumulated 0.37% or 59,100 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested in 380,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carlson Cap Lp has 304,300 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc holds 30,420 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 105,899 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 48,486 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.