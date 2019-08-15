Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Matson (MATX) Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Lifted By $1.09 Million Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) stake by 30.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 10,182 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 44,078 shares with $4.72 million value, up from 33,896 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc now has $3.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 368,227 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Matson Inc (MATX) stake by 100.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 1.12 million shares as Matson Inc (MATX)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 2.23 million shares with $80.60 million value, up from 1.12 million last quarter. Matson Inc now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 132,165 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,902 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 58,287 shares. Parkside Bancorp And has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Interest Inc reported 32,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 29,542 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Sterling Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Bluemountain Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 129 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 486,442 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 18,900 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 64,129 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 497,308 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.03% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson has $44 highest and $37 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 15.35% above currents $35.11 stock price. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Stephens.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Domo Inc stake by 1.12 million shares to 348,177 valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) stake by 32,685 shares and now owns 3.59M shares. Boston Omaha Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Td Asset Mgmt reported 19,397 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 11,670 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.09% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 9,981 shares. Gotham Asset owns 25,923 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 2,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 25,516 shares in its portfolio. 32,814 were reported by Arcadia Investment Management Mi. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 79,743 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 834,321 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 89,290 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 5,519 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Snap (NYSE:SNA) stake by 7,777 shares to 24,115 valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR) stake by 64,217 shares and now owns 231,536 shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was reduced too.