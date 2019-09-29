Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; Equifax (EFX) Holder North Star Asset Management Boosted Position by $411,075

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 116,772 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, up from 113,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 789,906 shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 40,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 554,429 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.79 million, up from 514,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 404,225 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Nomura invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 660,067 shares. 281,786 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma owns 9.85M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 215,364 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 6,894 shares. Stifel Corp owns 18,366 shares. Capital holds 0% or 132,327 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Investors reported 2.88 million shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 145,551 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 12.80M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company accumulated 12,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,379 shares to 13,037 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,586 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 31,278 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Ltd accumulated 11,541 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 5,086 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 236 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.02% or 1,953 shares in its portfolio. Fil owns 261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 91,153 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 550,263 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wealthcare Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 130 shares. St Germain D J Co Incorporated reported 3,120 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 7,577 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19 billion. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 39,246 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 99,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc.