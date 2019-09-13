Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Its Matson (MATX) Holding by $21.98 Million as Share Value Rose; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lowered Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 2.84M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 02/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a broken window. It’s South…; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 578,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.23 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 62,062 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Update: Delta resumes operations in parts of Florida, suspends flights elsewhere – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FAA bans recalled MacBook Pros from flying on planes – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 13.08 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,833 shares to 7,333 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inc Ok holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,240 shares. Pitcairn holds 8,561 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital holds 33,077 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na owns 24,754 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Motley Fool Asset Management accumulated 9,480 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advsr Lp reported 156,290 shares stake. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,980 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 63,257 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.09% or 701,744 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 794,570 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 17,500 shares.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ocean Rate Report: Jitters For Bulkers, Steady For Boxes – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Matson On Schedule to Meet IMO 2020 Emission Regulation – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ocean Rate Report: LNG Heats Up, Boxes Continue Slide – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.