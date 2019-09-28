Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) as Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.29 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 56,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.34M, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 325,132 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 40,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 444,683 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.90 million, down from 485,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 36,000 shares to 61,470 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,928 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Hendershot has invested 2.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). King Luther Management Corp reported 202,089 shares stake. Fayerweather Charles holds 15,086 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc has 2,602 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,865 shares. Scopus Asset LP accumulated 400,000 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 112,549 shares. Kistler reported 11,917 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 1.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The California-based Pillar Pacific Management Ltd has invested 0.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Adage Capital Prns Gru Incorporated Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,634 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 287,521 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19,132 shares to 253,758 shares, valued at $37.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Computerworld Names MSC Industrial Supply Co. to 2019 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial’s Margin Pressure Can Alter In The Medium-Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.