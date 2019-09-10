Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Chimerix (CMRX) Stake by $1.71 Million; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shares Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lowered Its Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.27M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q PETROLEUM OUTPUT 45 MMBOE; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 08/03/2018 – BHP SAYS POTASH UNIT COULD HAVE WORLD’S LOWEST-COST OUTPUT; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 05/03/2018 – WORLD ECONOMY IN STRONGEST SHAPE SINCE 2010: BHP CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 857,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 5.58 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.39M market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.155. About 237,078 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. Sherman Michael A. had bought 30,000 shares worth $104,316. MIDDLETON FRED A had bought 30,000 shares worth $87,678.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Millennium Ltd Co owns 81,999 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 903 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Rbf Capital Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 193,536 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 186,559 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.01% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 14,380 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 482,557 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 3.22M shares. Northern accumulated 507,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Redmile Gp Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 3.54 million shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 42,000 shares to 228,882 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 129,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,041 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

