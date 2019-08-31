Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Realpage (RP) by $16.42 Million; As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Share Value Rose, Holder Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed by $944,768 Its Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 273,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 605,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, down from 878,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 16,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc holds 0% or 37 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 4,328 shares. Ftb Inc has 189 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 5,874 shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.69% or 2.13 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,492 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4,229 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0.2% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 219,319 shares stake. Timpani Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.24% or 77,204 shares in its portfolio. 76,500 are owned by Diker Limited Company. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 13,323 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 7.06 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10,711 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 168,073 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $23.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 4.32 million shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,222 shares. Boston Ltd has 31,431 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 7,784 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,300 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 11,944 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,920 shares. 8,717 are held by Sigma Planning. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.14% or 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Trust Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 22,476 shares. 34,095 are held by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2.86M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 1,269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First State Bank invested in 0.41% or 15,181 shares. Drexel Morgan And has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 28.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (NYSE:ABC) by 19,354 shares to 50,961 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI) by 3,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (NYSE:WSM).

