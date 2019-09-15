Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Heico New (HEI.A) by $10.13 Million; Citigroup Cut Stake in American Tower New (Call) (AMT) by $28.11 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Call) (AMT) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 137,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 149,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54 million, down from 287,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.48 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 98,376 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 639,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.12M, down from 738,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 358,652 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7.97 million shares to 8.21 million shares, valued at $720.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 67,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment has invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Goelzer Investment Inc has 15,399 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oregon-based Northside Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harvest Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,245 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 24,265 shares. Northern has invested 0.33% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Paradigm Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 223,428 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). North Amer Corporation has 2.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blackrock holds 31.55M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 370,469 shares. Transamerica Financial Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 653,390 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.