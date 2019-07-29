Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Murphy Usa (MUSA) Holding by $561,000; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,080 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 26,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 173,696 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA)

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 6,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 11,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) CEO Andrew Clyde on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Murphy USA Welcomes Hon. Jeanne L. Phillips to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 20.89% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.58 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $40.21M for 17.14 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 681.25% EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 154,330 shares to 204,330 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 414,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

