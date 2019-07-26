Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Kohls (KSS) Position by $1.09 Million; Bandera Partners Has Cut Its Position in Mam Software Group (MAMS) by $745,736 as Share Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.26M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 1,439 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,864 for 45.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bandera Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 110,408 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Cove Street Cap Lc has invested 0.98% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc has invested 0.06% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 3,291 shares. Blackrock owns 20,744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). The New York-based Wynnefield Capital has invested 12.45% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Investment Management holds 28,431 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Renaissance owns 20,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 22,613 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 18,790 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 6,016 shares.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.35M for 8.26 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,582 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 27,779 shares. 45,126 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 7,364 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.66M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hanson Mcclain holds 1 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 39,527 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Commerce Comml Bank has 38,298 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 9,351 shares.