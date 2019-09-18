Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Holding by $93.42 Million; Tanaka Capital Management Raised Its Amyris (AMRS) Holding by $591,198

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 645,790 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS); 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 52c; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 22/05/2018 – Amyris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 798,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.90 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 228,877 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 125,000 shares to 155,210 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 491,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd Company reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.04% or 3,642 shares in its portfolio. Fosun International Limited reported 3,800 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 27,506 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.93 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Communications Lc holds 308,484 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability reported 53,250 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 344,175 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 0% or 49,392 shares. Bell Natl Bank holds 0.18% or 6,960 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 3,705 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 531,071 shares. Vanguard Group holds 4.28 million shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 3,113 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.11M for 24.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

