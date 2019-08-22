Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $340,000; As Era Group (ERA) Share Value Rose, Van Den Berg Management I Has Increased by $1.74 Million Its Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 56,770 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 8.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

More notable recent Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aruba â€œLeads the Packâ€ in 2019 Wireless Solutions Evaluation by Independent Global Research Firm – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Gold Badges and Boozy Breakfasts: Inside the Frenetic Fight for IPO Listings – The Wall Street Journal” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Era Group Announces Q3 2018 Earnings Release Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,435 shares to 120,521 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,316 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 880 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 15,280 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 17,882 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Arizona State Retirement holds 31,557 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 26,317 shares. 10,355 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Com. Federated Investors Pa invested in 296 shares. Ameriprise holds 147,868 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 7,922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 2,512 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company has 103,349 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Comerica Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 133,326 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.