Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed By $493,677 Its Rignet (RNET) Position; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Shorts Increased By 2.74%

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Rignet Inc (RNET) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc analyzed 54,853 shares as Rignet Inc (RNET)'s stock declined 8.97%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 2.48M shares with $24.19 million value, down from 2.53 million last quarter. Rignet Inc now has $148.23 million valuation. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 28,895 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. BMTC's SI was 360,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 350,800 shares previously. With 50,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)'s short sellers to cover BMTC's short positions. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 48,137 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset holds 241,454 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 35,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 8,537 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 114,983 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Northern holds 253,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 600 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 1,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,379 shares. Ironwood Invest Management holds 0.44% or 15,050 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 0% stake.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $711.80 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 11.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

