Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake by $21.06 Million; Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $725,000; Valuation Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 382,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.65M, up from 738,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 371,816 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $120.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19,132 shares to 253,758 shares, valued at $37.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) by 50,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,829 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

