Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Position by $3.72 Million; Stock Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Boosted by $354,915 Its Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 67,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 738,863 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.17 million, up from 671,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 216,389 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads

