Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Trimble (TRMB) by $5.87 Million as Share Price Rose; Td Asset Management Has Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $1.46 Million as Shares Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 9,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.5. About 144,771 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 146,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 4.85M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.02 million, up from 4.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 58,896 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 79,008 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 54,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 66,652 shares to 179,446 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 33,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

