Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Decreased By $493,677 Its Rignet (RNET) Position; AEROHIVE NETWORKS Has 1.37 Sentiment

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Rignet Inc (RNET) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 54,853 shares as Rignet Inc (RNET)’s stock declined 37.27%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 2.48 million shares with $24.19 million value, down from 2.53 million last quarter. Rignet Inc now has $196.13M valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 43,525 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 30.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS

AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 48 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 35 sold and trimmed equity positions in AEROHIVE NETWORKS. The investment managers in our database reported: 27.84 million shares, up from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding AEROHIVE NETWORKS in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 18.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. for 791,300 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 671,480 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 480,826 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.58% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

It closed at $4.42 lastly. It is down 14.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $253.57 million. The firm provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cloud product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications.

Analysts await Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Aerohive Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% EPS growth.

