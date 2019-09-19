Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding By $5.88 Million; Twin Tree Management LP Boosted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding By $1.56 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 413.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 125,000 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 155,210 shares with $7.35 million value, up from 30,210 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $216.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 9.27M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 2682.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 10,168 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)'s stock declined 12.62%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 10,547 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 379 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $22.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 567,055 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. Shares for $60,505 were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 31,727 shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 138,730 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Leavell Investment holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,303 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 2,005 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The, Japan-based fund reported 23,736 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,945 shares. Asset stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 51,456 shares. Caymus Capital Partners LP holds 104,531 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,669 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Whittier Tru Communications invested in 0.23% or 51,067 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.22 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) stake by 1.40 million shares to 324,700 valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 5,029 shares and now owns 34,171 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184’s average target is 35.59% above currents $135.7 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 4.73% above currents $49.23 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Insight 2811 accumulated 9,844 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Riverbridge Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Commerce, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,925 shares. Choate Advisors reported 53,864 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 1.11M shares. Hills Financial Bank Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 39,354 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 10.01 million shares. Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Limited reported 5.99% stake. Convergence Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 105,284 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Natl Trust Com invested in 74,090 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management accumulated 208,215 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal" on September 17, 2019

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 203,400 shares to 894,100 valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Switch Inc stake by 434,930 shares and now owns 8.54 million shares. Total S A (NYSE:TOT) was reduced too.