Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake By $48.79 Million; Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) Shorts Increased By 130.49%

Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) had an increase of 130.49% in short interest. DNI’s SI was 51,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 130.49% from 22,300 shares previously. With 63,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI)’s short sellers to cover DNI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 6,085 shares traded. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) has declined 3.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 1621.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 567,358 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 602,358 shares with $52.18 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 776,636 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. BTIG Research maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Com owns 85,891 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Thompson Invest reported 2.62% stake. Advisory Serv Networks Lc invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0% or 11,019 shares. Brinker reported 0.04% stake. Kistler invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,278 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 50,000 are held by Adage Cap Prns Limited Liability Co. Financial Services Corp stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 700 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 50,000 shares to 630,515 valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 20,080 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. 169,109 shares were sold by COWARD D SCOTT, worth $13.23 million. Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74M worth of stock. $7.17 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $144.50 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,705 activity. Shares for $2,775 were bought by WINMILL THOMAS BASSETT on Monday, July 1. $14,037 worth of Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) was bought by Atkinson Roger A.. Winmill William McCollum had bought 850 shares worth $9,893 on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Dividend and Income Fund shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 3.90% less from 4.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bulldog Limited Co has 2.01% invested in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) for 397,817 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 160,203 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) for 19,551 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) for 21,311 shares. 134,876 are owned by Saba Capital Management Lp. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0% in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI). Round Table Serv Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI). Css Ltd Com Il holds 0.05% or 76,746 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.33% invested in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) for 71,671 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI). Highland Capital L P holds 0.16% or 230,968 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 400 shares. 92,100 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Geode Ltd Liability Com reported 302,549 shares stake.