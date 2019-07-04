Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; State Street (STT) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. State Street had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Sunday, February 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, January 14 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6800 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Buckingham Research. See State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $69.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 49.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 570,131 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 583,523 shares with $83.21M value, down from 1.15M last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 190,621 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.71 million for 25.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Inc Ma invested in 0.72% or 94,346 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 600 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.81M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Tru stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 101,515 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 971,890 are held by Invsts. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 35 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Co holds 272,416 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 0.08% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Kennedy Cap Management stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). De Burlo Grp stated it has 2.64% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Nomura Holdg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 15,839 shares. Century Inc accumulated 40,726 shares. 24,548 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 63,831 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Kennedy (NYSE:KW) stake by 20,000 shares to 640,000 valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ncs Multistage Hldgs Inc stake by 560,861 shares and now owns 2.13 million shares. Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 2.90 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59

