Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $2.74 Million; Stock Value Declined; Silver Point Capital LP Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $206.24 Million as Stock Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 465,920 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 843,822 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 571,567 shares to 4.91M shares, valued at $121.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 414,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $141.89 million for 10.08 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

