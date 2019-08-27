Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Synaptics (SYNA) Holding by $390,000; Market Valuation Declined; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $387,638

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 294,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 304,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 497,177 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.82% or 10,224 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 68,657 shares. 533,363 are held by Cibc Ww. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 8,865 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 19,262 were reported by Notis. 5,262 were accumulated by New England Inv & Retirement Gru. Jp Marvel Invest Lc stated it has 4.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Round Table Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,457 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 23,227 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tanaka Capital Inc has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pitcairn accumulated 0.42% or 38,008 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maryland Cap Mgmt has invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 56,093 shares to 737,896 shares, valued at $49.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 139,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 10,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Com holds 294,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 42,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Cs Mckee LP accumulated 25,250 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 22,058 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.25% or 429,920 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.63M shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 6,061 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Sei holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 237,899 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 573 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 1,761 shares.

