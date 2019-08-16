Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Position in Bank Hawaii (BOH) by $3.51 Million as Shares Rose; North Star Asset Management Lifted Tyler Tech (TYL) Stake by $454,716 as Valuation Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 140,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 185,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.55. About 103,196 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Tech (TYL) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 17,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $254.97. About 159,350 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NC signs $85M contract for electronic court filing system – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares to 133,387 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis (NYSE:BMS) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,195 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.09% or 187,649 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 593,503 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 334,633 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Smith Salley invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Paloma Prtnrs Communication holds 4,277 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd holds 0.07% or 8,829 shares in its portfolio. 178,639 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Blair William And Com Il invested in 0.53% or 424,804 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 82,935 shares. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 76 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,919 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Endowment LP has 0.2% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 7,000 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc holds 0.01% or 49,017 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 18,382 shares to 397,077 shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 46,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 7,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 971 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 22,737 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 3,100 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 414,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walthausen And Ltd Company accumulated 0.9% or 88,230 shares. First Trust LP owns 477,747 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 253,720 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 500,861 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 59,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 80 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 8,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock.