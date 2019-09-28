Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $555,000; Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Grifols S A (GRFS) by $3.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 109,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26 million, down from 114,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 153,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99 million, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 613,962 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 74,133 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $188.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 277,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 51,700 shares to 913,500 shares, valued at $103.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.