Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Its Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stake; London Co Of Virginia Has Lifted Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding

London Co Of Virginia increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 0.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 2,816 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 772,377 shares with $111.52 million value, up from 769,561 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $12.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $163.97. About 226,670 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) stake by 24.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 140,968 shares with $11.12 million value, down from 185,968 last quarter. Bank Hawaii Corp now has $3.38B valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 60,032 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -4.45% below currents $163.97 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,373 are held by Lpl Fin. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 58 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp holds 49,644 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 1,766 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Weiss Multi invested in 61,925 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv holds 0% or 19,483 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 12,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 97,430 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Janney Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Greenwood Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

London Co Of Virginia decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 18,092 shares to 1.64M valued at $193.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) stake by 85,049 shares and now owns 727,017 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47M for 14.97 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) stake by 75,724 shares to 3.28 million valued at $152.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wave Life Sciences Ltd stake by 32,883 shares and now owns 490,065 shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Whittier Co holds 0.02% or 8,540 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 21,117 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 500,861 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 240 shares. 10,478 are held by Burney. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Company holds 9,730 shares. 30,472 are owned by Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 10,468 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,245 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).