Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake By $122.87 Million; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Last Week

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 63.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 1.03M shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 589,992 shares with $70.24M value, down from 1.62 million last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Among 6 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $304.86’s average target is 37.83% above currents $221.18 stock price. Arista Networks had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on Thursday, March 21 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Needham. See Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) latest ratings:

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 746,963 shares to 1.40M valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) stake by 71,853 shares and now owns 425,615 shares. Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 19.16% above currents $115.16 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight”. Mizuho initiated CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $135 target. Wedbush maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Arista Networks, Inc. supplies cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $16.95 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System and a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It has a 25.61 P/E ratio. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services.

The stock increased 2.07% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $221.18. About 769,354 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

