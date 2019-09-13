Arrowpoint Asset Management Boosted Its Catalent (CTLT) Holding by $3.80 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Has Cut by $21.93 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 548,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 83,980 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 632,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 457,478 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $501.6M, EST. $456.5M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,280 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 57,167 shares to 45,887 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 65,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.02% or 913,486 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 27,409 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 230,553 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Geode Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Brinker Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,980 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,300 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 44,356 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,715 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 883,582 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 0.64% or 617,019 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.34M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru Ag holds 7,282 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Nj holds 0.05% or 42,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 250 shares. Da Davidson And Communication, Montana-based fund reported 56,319 shares. 11,790 were accumulated by Conning. Principal Fincl has 6,869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts has 33,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cna invested in 11,910 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.32% or 11,680 shares in its portfolio. 224,642 were reported by Assetmark. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company owns 21,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. American Assets Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Asset Mgmt holds 0.38% or 13,750 shares.