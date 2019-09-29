Arrowpoint Asset Management Boosted Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Holding by $445,536; City Holding Company Has Lowered Its Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $1.10 Million as Valuation Declined

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 17,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.12 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 59,387 shares traded or 40.28% up from the average. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec has 16,503 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Trust Company owns 89,772 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Idaho-based Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 1.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 61,134 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Navellier Associates stated it has 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.83% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 115,056 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp invested in 0.77% or 79,101 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,724 shares. 6,809 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Com. Lvw Advisors Ltd invested in 0.78% or 39,011 shares. Ipswich Mgmt invested 0.88% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Diligent Ltd Liability Co has 8,227 shares.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 2,801 shares to 7,676 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HCCI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.42 million shares or 0.12% less from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). M&T National Bank Corporation accumulated 0% or 22,955 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 21,995 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 23,034 shares stake. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 4,085 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 17,688 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 259,647 shares. 1,245 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. 2.55M are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability. Northern Trust holds 181,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 347 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 17,462 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 412,774 shares to 595,563 shares, valued at $65.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).