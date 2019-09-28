Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.16M 0.07 398.08 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,271,252.43% 6.7% 4.3% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 157,197,043.76% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $46, with potential upside of 70.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.