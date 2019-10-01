Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.20 93.18M 0.07 398.08 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,434,274.59% 6.7% 4.3% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,613,504.26% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.58 beta means Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $46, and a 63.24% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.