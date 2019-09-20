Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 19.98 N/A 0.07 398.08 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 59.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.