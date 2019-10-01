Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.18M 0.07 398.08 Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,434,274.59% 6.7% 4.3% Otonomy Inc. 1,110,052,189.70% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Otonomy Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 63.24% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $46. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 234.73% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 61.6%. Insiders owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.