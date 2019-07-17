Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

We are comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 28.17 N/A 0.07 262.60 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Oragenics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.56 beta which makes it 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 18.8 and 18.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 24.3% respectively. 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.