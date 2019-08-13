Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.39 N/A 0.07 398.08 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 51.3%. Insiders owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.