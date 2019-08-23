Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Since Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 22.38 N/A 0.07 398.08 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. Marker Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.15 beta which makes it 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $46, and a 43.21% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.