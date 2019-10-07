Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

We are contrasting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.44 93.18M 0.07 398.08 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,419,081.73% 6.7% 4.3% Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,845,864,661.65% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $42.5, with potential upside of 38.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.