Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.13 N/A 0.07 398.08 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.08 N/A 8.02 17.37

In table 1 we can see Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price is $170.82, while its potential upside is 22.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.