Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.10 N/A 0.07 262.60 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. IVERIC bio Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 65.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors IVERIC bio Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.