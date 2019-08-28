Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 23.94 N/A 0.07 398.08 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 33.88% at a $46 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.