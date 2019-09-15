Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

We are comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 20.87 N/A 0.07 398.08 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.02 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 53.59%. Competitively the consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $10, which is potential 185.71% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 60.4% respectively. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.