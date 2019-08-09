Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

This is a contrast between Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.70 N/A 0.07 398.08 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.